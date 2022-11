Former-Labour MP Neil Coyle made a dig at Matt Hancock during today's PMQs (9 November) as his question for Rishi Sunak got heckled.

The MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark was asking if Sunak was going to block Covid law-breakers from the House of Lords, when Conservatives began shouting and laughing at him.

"He may not like it but you can all go eat kangaroo testicles for all I care," Coyle quipped.

