S Club 7 being dragged out of interview by furious manager resurfaces after tour news

Following the announcement that S Club 7 are re-forming for a tour, a clip has resurfaced of a rather awkward interview the group did with Claudia Winkleman back in 2003.

At the height of their fame they appeared on BBC 3’s Liquid News, where Winkleman quizzed them on their bank balances.

“There are rumours that you guys are grumpy because you guys haven’t made mint...” she says, before the group's manager storms into the room shouting “I’m not having that!”.

The group are then forced to leave the room mid-conversation. Awkward.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters