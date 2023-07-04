Twitter is going into meltdown over a hilarious train driver who wasted no time throwing shade at his colleague who made the journey late for the passengers on board.

"Unfortunately, I'm what's called a spare person", he confessed over the minute-long tanoy rant at London Bridge.

He went on to divulge into the "misdemeanour the driver had earlier this afternoon", adding that he "bets nobody is kicking himself more than he is - tut, tut, tut".

"Onwards and upwards - getting you to where you need to go, eventually!", he joked.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter