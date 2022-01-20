Saint Laurent leading actor Gaspard Ulliel has died aged 37 after a fatal skiing accident, his family confirmed today.

The French actor portrayed designed Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

In the trailer, Ulliel follows the French designer's life during his career highs and his battle with brain cancer.

Mr Ulliel also gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in Hannibal Rising in 2007.

Gaspard's family confirmed his death which followed a skiing accident in southeast France in a statement given to AFP by his agent.

