‘I feel good’: Amy Schumer shows off weight loss after liposuction

Amy Schumer revealed she "feels good" after undergoing liposuction surgery.

The comic revealed her weight loss surgery with a string of pictures of her posing in a bathing suit on the beach.

In one picture, Amy wrote "170 pounds" in bold font.

Amy reflected on her health journey in a separate post while expressing thanks for those who helped her along the way.

"I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) [Seckin Endometriosis Center], @jordanternermd (lipo) [Jordan S. Terner M.D.,]" she said.

