John Boyega on why he’s challenging Hollywood beauty standards by stripping off

It's no secret that John Boyega is fast-becoming a driving force for the next generation of Hollywood stars breaking the mould.

The Camberwell native has duelled with lightsabers in three Star Wars films, transformed into royalty for The Woman King, and now, he’s stripping off for the 2025 Pirelli calendar, in a bid to redefine beauty among A-listers.

“The Cal,” published annually by the Italian tyre manufacturer for its most exclusive clients always features some of the globe’s top stars of the moment, with this year’s theme being ‘Refresh and Reveal’ photographed by Ethan James Green - an alternative take on stripped-back beauty.

Starring alongside the likes of Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, Boyega can be seen sporting tiny Speedos in the Miami ocean on April’s page.

While he’s used to playing a completely different character for each role he goes into, taking on this project, it was important for him to remain true to himself. However, he notes that his career so far has definitely helped along the way.

“Acting in general prepares you for stuff like this, because each role is random, so you don't know what that role requires. I could have gotten a role about a model who does a calendar shoot, so I use that same mentality to it”, he says.

“I definitely aim to be a diverse actor, so I saw this as going into a different world I wasn’t used to growing up.”

He humbly confesses to not being in his “best shape” when the shoot came around, while midway through training for an acting role, but the Attack The Block star says it was a driving force for him to take it on, and capture his vulnerability in that moment.

“Being approached for Pirelli was a surprise, because I thought that there would be a certain mentality when it came to the types of people that are in it - beauty standards and all of that. I’m definitely not a model”, he tells us.

However, his experience couldn’t have been further from his preconceptions, with stylists, Green behind the camera, and other people working on the set opting to strip off too, creating an environment where he felt like he could unapologetically be himself.

He adds: “It was actually one of the most grounded shoots I've ever had. This was just comfortable, and everybody was so nice. And we had a really great time.

“When everybody else is comfortable in their skin, I guess you feel weird wearing clothes! I mean, that's how the human brain works. When other people are doing it you feel good.”

Since its introduction in 1964, the Pirelli Calendar has been a place for the age-old Hollywood beauty standard, with supermodels aplenty gracing the pages.

However, Boyega hopes that his inclusion will be part of a turning tide for the brand becoming an inclusive space for all.

“The message behind the theme, Refresh and Reveal, I really relate to - I like beauty in different diverse boxes”, he says.

“I've always seen beauty in different types of people. It just makes you more comfortable in your own skin and more accepting of your differences with others.

“For me, beauty means a good spirit, a great mentality... family.”

