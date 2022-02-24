Video

Kanye West sings karaoke while celebrating Floyd Mayweather’s birthday

Kanye West (who now goes by Ye), celebrated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s 45th birthday with a karaoke ballad of Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be.”

Antonio Brown and Aaron Donald also joined in on the fun.

According to TMZ Sports, the party was hosted on Wednesday at David Grutman’s Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami.

kanye west
