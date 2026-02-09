American Olympic star Mikaela Shiffrin has sparked debate after a video circulated on social media showing her sharing a quote from Nelson Mandela while competing on the world stage.

The message, centered on conscience, courage, and standing up for one’s values, was praised by supporters as thoughtful and inspiring.

Critics, however, quickly pushed back, with some criticising Olympians for speaking out.

The video has since been widely shared, fuelling a broader conversation about patriotism and free expression.

