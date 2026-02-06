Donald Trump boasts about the size of his ego

Donald Trump openly tied his 2024 election victory to feeding his own ego, saying he “had to win it” and “needed it for my own ego” because he believed the 2020 contest was rigged and he would otherwise have “a bad ego for the rest of my life.”

At a recent National Prayer Breakfast speech, he repeated these remarks and boasted about now having a “big ego” after defeating his opponents, even reclaiming the popular vote.

