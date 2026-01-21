Hamnet stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal take a break with the help of Rihanna

After filming the final scene of Hamnet, the cast shook off the emotion in the most joyful way possible: dancing to Rihanna’s 'We Found Love' alongside extras.

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal were spotted letting loose on set, joined by fellow cast members including Jacobi and Noah Jupe, as the period drama briefly transformed into a pop-fuelled wrap party.

Even director Chloé Zhao got involved, sharing the moment with background actors on location at the Globe Theatre.

After weeks immersed in grief and restraint, the spontaneous dance break offered a cathartic, modern release, and a perfect end to filming.

