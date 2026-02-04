Donald Trump rambles about his honesty and innocence but the internet's not buying it

Donald Trump launched into a familiar ramble this week, insisting on his honesty and innocence as scrutiny around the Epstein files continues to swirl.

In lengthy remarks, he portrayed himself as the victim of relentless attacks, repeating claims that he was 'the most honest person anywhere in the world".

Online, however, the response was skeptical at best.

Social media users quickly rushed to comment, with one saying: "He's not innocent. He had 1,000 agents redact his name from the files FOR MONTHS. He had Mike Johnson CLOSE THE HOUSE in order to stall for time, preventing those files from release. Innocent people don't do that."

Another speculated, " Anyone who told Trump he is the most honest person in the world, has to either be an imaginary person Trump made up, delusional, or a bigger liar than Trump. Donald Trump might just be the most dishonest person in the world, the biggest liar, ever."

The disconnect highlighted a growing gap between Trump’s self-defense and an internet audience increasingly unwilling to take his claims at face value.

