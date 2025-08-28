Cheryl's Nan, Engracia, was thrilled to get a surprise meet and greet with drag queen La Voix before she starts her journey on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series.

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK alum is no stranger to a talent show after competing on the BBC Three competition as well as Britain's Got Talent and Queen of the Universe.

Before hitting the famous ballroom dance floor, La Voix has been performing on cruise ships meeting fans like,

92-year-old Engracia wen't viral when her Granddaughter posted this adorable video of her meeting the drag queen on a P&O cruise ship.

