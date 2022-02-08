Mask mandates could end as Covid numbers fall

Some states are ditching mask mandates as Covid-19 cases continue to fall across the country. But children in schools may be the last to lose them.

Fox News anchor Doug Luzader spoke about how people are fed up with the mandates and how the government is giving in to the demands.

Gov.Ned Lamont (D-CT) is ending his state-wide face-mask mandate for school kids. “I think you now know enough after two years to be able to make an informed decision yourself,” he said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) also has a similar sentiment and pointed to the falling case numbers.“This is a huge step back to normalcy for our kids,” he added.

