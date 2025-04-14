First look at comedy western Eddington movie from director Ari Aster in new trailer

The first trailer for Eddington, a black comedy western by Midsommar director Ari Aster set during covid dropped on Monday (April 14).

The movie premieres at Cannes next month and is set in May 2020, around a standoff between the sheriff of a small town in New Mexico, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and the town's mayor, Pedro Pascal.

The trailer shows Phoenix doom scrolling through Instagram videos in bed of his wife, played by Emma Stone, giving a statement against him and local preacher, Austin Butler, giving ominous speeches.

The film officially opens in theatres, July 18.

