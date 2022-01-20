Video

Wakeford reflects on defecting from Tories

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford reflects on his decision to deflect from the Conservatives to Labour, saying it was 'many months in the making'.

The former Conservative MP branded Boris Johnson’s behaviour “disgraceful” and took a swipe at the prime minister’s integrity as he defected to Labour.

Citing the cost of living crisis and the Tories’ “standards of integrity and probity in public life”, Mr Wakeford said the government had shown itself consistently out of touch.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

politics
Up next Politics

Viral

50

Lord of the Rings cast reunite on Zoom

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL