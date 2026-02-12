Democrat representative mercilessly roasts Pam Bondi in just five words

Video
A House Judiciary Committee hearing descended into chaos on Wednesday (11 February), when Pam Bondi was pressed on the handling of the Epstein Files, and U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat, left the room after being accused of fuelling "anti-Semitic culture".
The pair had no end of clashes during the hearing before Balint called it a day - however, there was one moment in particular that left people both in, and out of the room stunned.
“This is not a game, Secretary", Balint blasted during a shouting match, before Pam Bondi attempted to correct her, noting "I'm attorney general".
Without hesitation, Balint then snapped back: "My apologies, I couldn't tell."
"Becca Balint just won the day", one person wrote on X under the now-viral clip.
"Mic drop", another confirmed.
