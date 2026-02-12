Zayn Malik has divided fans after revealing he gave his daughter $500 for losing a tooth.

The singer shares five-year-old Khai with ex-partner, Gigi Hadid, and the pair now co-parent the tot.

Malik told the story during an appearance on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper.

"I think I gave her a bit too much money from the tooth fairy", he admitted, noting that Hadid "gave him s***" about it.

"At the end of the day, I work my a*** off and I should be able to give my kid what I give her", he justified as Cooper sided with Gigi Hadid.

While some fans have praised his generosity, others were left mind-blown at the figure.

