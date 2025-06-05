Weatherman says he can't accurately predict hurricanes because of Trump's budget cuts

A South Florida Weatherman has said he can no longer accurately predict hurricanes as part of his reporting due to recent budget cuts brought in by the Trump Administration.

Jon Morales a meteorologist with NBC Miami said that due to “the cuts, the gutting, the sledgehammer attack on science in general,” he could not guarantee accurate forecasting.

Morales would usually be able to warn or reassure his viewers about the trajectory of a powerful storm but due to federal government cuts to the National Weather Service and a reduction of staff by 20-40 per cent at Florida's NWS offices he no longer feels confident to do so.

