Ana Kasparian goes viral for passionate takedown of Israel's actions in Gaza

Ana Kasparian, host and producer of the online news show The Young Turks, has gone viral for a passionate takedown of Israel's actions in Gaza while on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Kasparian got into a heated debate with American Jewish activist Shabbos Kestenbaum, calling out Israel's treatment of Gaza.

Despite shouting at his argument, many are praising Kasparian for being honest in her reactions to horrific events

One user on X said, "Kudos to Ana Kasparian for being so consistently loud and outspoken about this issue. Respect."

"We're tired of being told not to believe what we see with our own eyes," another highlighted consistent reporting of aid being stopped from entering Gaza causing starvation.

The chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Gaza is suffering "man-made mass starvation" because of an Israeli blockade on aid.

