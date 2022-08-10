Tesla completely wipes out dummy of a child in testing fail

A Tesla test is proving that perhaps the futuristic cars aren't quite ready to tackle autopilot mode full-time yet.

In the clip, a Tesla goes against a car from Luminar Tech - and while the Luminar stops in front of a child dummy, the Tesla ploughs right through it, sending its limbs flying across the car park.

Tesla reportedly refuses to use the LiDAR tech in the Luminar which helps it to stop, as it's extremely costly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.