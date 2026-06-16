Watch Shrek and donkey's long-awaited return in new Shrek 5 trailer

Shrek fans have had to wait a long time for it, but the first full trailer for Shrek 5 is finally here.

While the first look teaser was actually released way back in 2025, the new clip gives fans a proper taste of what’s to come when the film comes out on June 30, 2027.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are all back for the movie and they’re joined by newcomer Zendeya who joins the cast for the first time in the franchise.

A teaser was first released in 2025, but fans have had to wait until now for a full trailer after the movie was pushed back from Christmas 2026 to the summer of 2027.

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