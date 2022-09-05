Moment unphased pigeon casually strolls through 120mph F2 race

A pigeon is going viral after casually strolling the track of the Dutch Grand Prix, as cars zoomed around it at 120mph.

Just hours before, F1 driver George Russell had complained about pigeons getting in the way.

"Another pigeon on the racing line...I'm being reassured it's ok", an announcer can be heard saying nervously, as the bird narrowly misses the tyres of cars. "Horror movie stuff."

In a miracle event, it wasn't hit, and flew away after dodging around seven or eight super-fast cars.

