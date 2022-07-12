Here's a reminder of what happened last time Adam Collard was on Love Island in 2018

Love Island season 4 troublemaker Adam Collard has rejoined the villa and has already been making moves on all of the girls in there.

But why did he cause so much controversy last time?

Well, back in 2018 during his first appearance on the show, the Geordie broke quite a few hearts (four to be exact), was accused of gaslighting Rosie Williams after speaking ill of her to the other contestants, and purposely upset plenty of other girls during his time.

However, he's maintained that he's a 'relationship guy' this time around.

