Trump's rambling drug company rant makes absolutely 'no sense'

Donald Trump went off on a bizarre rant about drug companies and people are beyond baffled.

When asked about his executive order that aims to reduce high prescription drug prices, Trump said: "If they fight, we'll just say, 'That's ok, we're just not gonna let you sell any more cars into the US or we're not gonna let you sell any more wine or liquor or alcohol or something that's actually way more important to them than the drugs."

One confused X user said, "Which drug company sells cars & wine?"

While another said: "He’s going to punish the drug companies by not letting them sell cars?!?!?"





One user speculated that he meant increasing tariffs on the whole nation in which the drug company imports from but still questioned why that might be...

"What does the drug companies have to do with Car companies. Trump does not make any sense when he talks," a social media user wrote.

