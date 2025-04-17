Watch: Sweet moment Houston vet returns rescued turtle to the ocean

Watch veterinarian Joe Flanagan rescue and nurse a turtle back to health after she washed up in some fishing nets in Galveston bay in Texas.



In a video released by Houston Zoo the turtle, affectionately known as Lyndsey, is seen being brought into the zoo and then released by Flanagan back into the ocean several months later.



He explains that when she came in she was weak, depressed, already missing an eye, and covered in algae.



Flanagan said, "When I have the opportunity to give it a second chance its one of the greatest experiences of my life."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings