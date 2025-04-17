Woman amazes family by turning surprise birthday party into surprise wedding

A woman in Texas turned her surprise 30th birthday party on its head by announcing to her family and friends that they were the ones being surprised - because the party was actually going to be her wedding as well.

Jayenise and Carlos Perez used her surprise 30th birthday as a ruse to get their close family together to witness their small budget friendly wedding.

Footage captures the moment Jayenise breaks the news to stunned reactions and cheers.

The couple walked down a makeshift aisle in their living room before exchanging vows.

