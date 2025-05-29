Trump gives Putin another 'two weeks' on peace agreement once again

Donald Trump was asked if he still believes Putin wants to end the war on Wednesday (May 28) and like a broken record he's once again said he'll have answers in two weeks.

It's not gone unnoticed online with many people calling out the President for repeatedly giving Russia another two weeks to to come to a peace agreement with Ukraine.

One user on X highlighted the number of times Trump has given this timeline...

Russia has proposed holding the next round of peace talks with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

