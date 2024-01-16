Christina Applegate breaks down as Emmys audience give her standing ovation

Christina Applegate was given a standing ovation as she took to the Emmys stage to present an award, walking with a cane as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.

"You're totally shaming me [and my] disability by standing up," she joked with the crowd.

However, she appeared to get emotional as the applause continued, ending her speech by adding: "I'm going to cry more than I've been crying."

