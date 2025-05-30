Video

Donald Trump's latest claim about 'bringing back $5.1 trillion' from the Middle East doesn't add upplay icon

Donald Trump's latest claim about 'bringing back $5.1 trillion' from the Middle East doesn't add up

Donald Trump has claimed to have brought back $5.1 trillion from his trip to the Middle East, whilst seemingly shirking responsibility for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine after being called out for delays.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday (May 29) Trump claimed the war wasn't his war and that he just wanted to save lives and save money.

He said: "I went to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE, and we brought back 5.1 trillion dollars, so I made that money in about two hours."

The social media account Republicans Against Trump posted the clip and wrote: "The combined GDP of those countries is under $2 trillion. Total fiction."

The investments in question haven't actually happened yet and reports from the Washington Post say that the White House has been very vague about the figures and the real number could be much smaller at $283 billion.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

donald trump
Up next Politics
65

Hilarious trailer drops for new Keanu Reeves movie 'Good Fortune'

keanu reeves
59

Trump scolds Harvard and says it 'needs to behave'

donald trump
59

Trump gives Putin another 'two weeks' on peace agreement once again

donald trump
140

Trump hits out at 'nasty' question over 'TACO trade' nickname question

donald trump
40

Karoline Leavitt takes a swipe at LGBTQ+ community in Harvard row

karoline leavitt
41

'Cut the c**p': Rep. Glenn Ivey demands to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia

kilmar abrego garcia
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
18

Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

pigeons
33

Adorable video resurfaces of new Hermione Granger actress as Matilda

harry potter
209

Watch as volcano in Hawaii erupts for the fifth month in a row

volcano hawaii
55

J-Lo gives shout out to veterans after 'cringe' AMA's performance

jennifer lopez
41

'I don't know what the hell happened to Putin', says Trump

donald trump
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer
49

Trump's rambling drug company rant makes absolutely 'no sense'

donald trump
47

Oceangate CEO's wife laughs at sound that turns out to be fatal moment

oceangate
21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
77

New trailer for the OceanGate documentary has the internet divided

oceangate
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
61

Trump loses it at NBC reporter over Qatari jet

donald trump
144

Matt Smith looks unrecognisable in Caught Stealing with Austin Butler

austin butler

Viral

30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
18

Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

pigeons
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
18

Fans think JoJo Siwa hard launched relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa
53

Katy Perry stops concert to accuse fan of DMing fiancé Orlando Bloom

katy perry
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
64

Robert Irwin weighs in on the 100 men vs one Gorilla debate

robert irwin
43

TikToker creates fantasy Pope league with 'pope points' on the line

fantasy pope league
76

Australian twins go viral after gunman incident

australian twins
117

Watch: Sweet moment Houston vet returns rescued turtle to the ocean

turtle rescue

Dog given 'Employee of the Month' by construction workers

golden retriever
169

Woman turns surprise birthday party into surprise wedding

surprise wedding

Two stepping on the moon: Watch astronauts dance in space

astronauts
138

Lad doing charity walk from Manchester to Ibiza in flip flops

charity
62

School accidentally gives pupils lingerie instead of roses for mums

fails
39

How much your favourite TikTok influencers are really earning

tiktok
284

19-year-old gets mistaken for toddler because she's just 3ft tall

tiktok
284

19-year-old gets mistaken for toddler because she's just 3ft tall

tiktok
284

19-year-old gets mistaken for toddler because she's just 3ft tall

tiktok

News

65

Hilarious trailer drops for new Keanu Reeves movie 'Good Fortune'

keanu reeves
59

Trump scolds Harvard and says it 'needs to behave'

donald trump
59

Trump gives Putin another 'two weeks' on peace agreement once again

donald trump
140

Trump hits out at 'nasty' question over 'TACO trade' nickname question

donald trump
40

Karoline Leavitt takes a swipe at LGBTQ+ community in Harvard row

karoline leavitt
41

'Cut the c**p': Rep. Glenn Ivey demands to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia

kilmar abrego garcia
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
18

Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

pigeons
33

Adorable video resurfaces of new Hermione Granger actress as Matilda

harry potter
209

Watch as volcano in Hawaii erupts for the fifth month in a row

volcano hawaii
55

J-Lo gives shout out to veterans after 'cringe' AMA's performance

jennifer lopez
41

'I don't know what the hell happened to Putin', says Trump

donald trump
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer
49

Trump's rambling drug company rant makes absolutely 'no sense'

donald trump
47

Oceangate CEO's wife laughs at sound that turns out to be fatal moment

oceangate
21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
77

New trailer for the OceanGate documentary has the internet divided

oceangate
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
61

Trump loses it at NBC reporter over Qatari jet

donald trump
144

Matt Smith looks unrecognisable in Caught Stealing with Austin Butler

austin butler

Politics

59

Trump scolds Harvard and says it 'needs to behave'

donald trump
59

Trump gives Putin another 'two weeks' on peace agreement once again

donald trump
140

Trump hits out at 'nasty' question over 'TACO trade' nickname question

donald trump
40

Karoline Leavitt takes a swipe at LGBTQ+ community in Harvard row

karoline leavitt
41

'Cut the c**p': Rep. Glenn Ivey demands to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia

kilmar abrego garcia
41

'I don't know what the hell happened to Putin', says Trump

donald trump
49

Trump's rambling drug company rant makes absolutely 'no sense'

donald trump
21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
61

Trump loses it at NBC reporter over Qatari jet

donald trump
17

Trump mocked in car-crash meeting with South African president

donald trump
96

Trump ambushes South African President in latest Oval Office showdown

donald trump
25

Sesame street moves to Netflix after Trump cuts funding

sesame street
135

Trump 'would have won California and New York' if elections 'honest'

donald trump
40

Musk denies controversial gesture was a 'Nazi salute' and claims every politician has done it

elon musk
83

Karoline Leavitt uncomfortable as child asks how many Trump has fired

take your child to work day
60

'It's a bloodbath' Trump talks to Putin about ceasefire

donald trump
51

Trump hit out at 'lesbian-only Shakespeare' as he slams Kennedy Center

donald trump
61

JD Vance questions how capable Biden was in office amid cancer news

joe biden
59

Sweet video of Joe Biden resurfaces amid cancer diagnosis

joe biden
30

Marco Rubio defends US decision welcoming white South African refugees

marco rubio

Sport

21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
100

Gary Lineker apologises for post that ended career at the BBC early

gary lineker
42

Trump didn't know Russia were banned from the World Cup

football world cup
30

NFL's Bill Belichick & his 24-year-old girlfriend awkward interview

bill belicheck
57

Resurfaced Soccer AM 'Soccerette' clip shows how much TV has changed

soccer am

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

surfer

F1 insider says one star would win 'hands down' if they all raced in the same cars

formula one

Host gives scathing speech on 'sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift

taylor swift

Frank Lampard addresses legendary meme in best way possible

frank lampard

Eric Dier's accent after his first game for Bayern Munich raises eyebrows

eric dier

Stone Cold Steve Austin has found something colder than he is

steve austin

iShowSpeed breaks streaming set up trying to replicate Man Utd goal

ishowspeed
39

Ronaldo left speechless by iShowSpeed interview question

ronaldo
32

Luke Littler reveals what he's spending his £200,000 darts winnings on

luke littler
25

Luke Littler celebrated the darts final in the most Luke Littler way

luke littler
64

Video perfectly sums up how it feels watching Luke Littler play darts

luke littler
90

Beautiful moment young Manchester United fan given gift by Garnacho

manchester united
39

Harry Redknapp stars in bizarre government ad promoting 'deadline day'

harry redknapp

Arsenal's William Saliba mistakenly thought Sean Dyche played for the Gunners

arsenal

Showbiz

65

Hilarious trailer drops for new Keanu Reeves movie 'Good Fortune'

keanu reeves
33

Adorable video resurfaces of new Hermione Granger actress as Matilda

harry potter
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
144

Matt Smith looks unrecognisable in Caught Stealing with Austin Butler

austin butler
56

Khloe Kardashian posts sweet video of Kim graduating law school

kim kardashian
25

Sesame street moves to Netflix after Trump cuts funding

sesame street
53

Katy Perry stops concert to accuse fan of DMing fiancé Orlando Bloom

katy perry
22

Denzel Washington in fiery bust-up with photographer at Cannes

denzel washington
61

Young Mazino laughs off 'The Last Of Us' spoiler on 'The Tonight Show'

the last of us
1164

Eurovision Song Contest: The craziest performances of all time, ranked

Eurovision Song Contest
140

First look at Stephen King adaptation he deemed too merciless to film

the long walk
63

First look at comedy western Eddington movie trailer

eddington trailer
30

Beyoncé quizzed on foot and mouth disease outbreak in resurfaced clip

beyonce

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene in Miller's Girl branded 'gross'

jenna ortega

Grammys viewers notice 'sweet moment' during Tracy Chapman's performance

tracy chapman

Paramount's star studded commercial has already won the Super Bowl

paramount

Conor McGregor beats up Jake Gyllenhaal in first look at Road House remake

road house
59

Christina Applegate breaks down as Emmys give her standing ovation

emmys
55

This Emmys tribute to Matthew Perry is simply heartbreaking

emmys
28

Emmys 2024 viewers spot terrifying 'green goblin' lurking on stage

emmys