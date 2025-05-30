Donald Trump has claimed to have brought back $5.1 trillion from his trip to the Middle East, whilst seemingly shirking responsibility for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine after being called out for delays.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday (May 29) Trump claimed the war wasn't his war and that he just wanted to save lives and save money.

He said: "I went to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE, and we brought back 5.1 trillion dollars, so I made that money in about two hours."

The social media account Republicans Against Trump posted the clip and wrote: "The combined GDP of those countries is under $2 trillion. Total fiction."

The investments in question haven't actually happened yet and reports from the Washington Post say that the White House has been very vague about the figures and the real number could be much smaller at $283 billion.

