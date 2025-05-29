Trump scolds Harvard and says it 'needs to behave'

Donald Trump has accused Harvard of disrespecting America on Wednesday (May 28) in the latest escalation of ongoing disputes between his administration and the University.

The President suggested they should stop fighting his policies saying: "They've got to behave themselves."

The Trump administration have recently moved to block Harvard University from enrolling any international students, a decision that has been put on hold by a federal judge, pending a lawsuit.

Trump has openly criticised Harvard, accusing the Ivy League school of being a hotbed of liberalism and antisemitism.

(Harvard's president, Alan Garber, apologised last month after internal reports into antisemitic and anti-Muslim prejudice were recently released.

"I'm sorry for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community," Dr Garber said, and added that "Harvard cannot - and will not - abide bigotry.")

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings