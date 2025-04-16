Lad walking from Manchester to Ibiza in flip flops for children's cancer charity

Henry Moores is walking over 2000km from Manchester to Ibiza in flip flops, raising money for children's chancer charity Bemorefab.

Last year when he realised he couldn't afford a flight to party with his pals in Ibiza, Henry decided he would walk there over 60 days and raise money for charity, this year he's back and raising the stakes by attempting the route in flip flops.

The 22-year-old has completed a string of charity walks raising over £200,000 for charities such as the Tony Hudgell Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation UK, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Visit his JustGiving page to support him and follow along.

