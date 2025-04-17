Dog given 'Employee of the Month' by construction workers

A golden retriever named Goobs was given employee of the month after bringing sticks to construction workers who were clearing a tree on his morning walk.

Goobs' owner Emily Thomas posted the video to TikTok last week (April 10) and the internet fell in love with the one-year-old pup.

The construction workers look very amused to see their new co-worker and Nat Geo Animals responded on TikTok by saying, "he looks so proud."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings