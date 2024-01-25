Conor McGregor beats up Jake Gyllenhaal in first look at Road House remake

The first trailer for the Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal has arrived and features the Hollywood a-lister on the wrong end of a beating from UFC star Conor McGregor.

The film, which is a remake of the 1989 cult classic starring Patrick Swayze, is directed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker Doug Liman.

In an updated take on the story, Gyllenhaal plays an ex-MMA fighter Elwood Dalton who takes up a bouncing job at a road house in the Florida keys which starts to attract the wrong clientele including the aforementioned McGregor who appears to get the best of the leading man, at least in the trailer.

Road House will be released on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.