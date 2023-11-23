Arsenal's William Saliba mistakenly thought Sean Dyche played for the Gunners

We've all had moments where we've mistaken someone that we know for a complete stranger in the street but Arsenal's William Saliba might have topped any case of mistaken identity.

The Gunners defender was playing a game with NBC Sports Soccer where he had to identify Arsenal players from the not-so-distant past.

The Frenchman's knowledge of former players for the North London club was patchy at best failing to identify Denilson, Manuel Almunia and Eduardo. He did however know Yaya Sanogo, Andrey Arshavin and Alex Song.

The best moment in the quiz was when Saliba was presented with a picture of Swiss defender Philippe Senderos, who played more than 100 games for Arsenal between 2003 and 2010.

Saliba though, briefly thought the no-nonsense defender was current Everton manager Sean Dyche. The interviewer does acknowledge that the two men looked alike but weren't the same. Cue awkward laughter between the pair.

Saliba might be reassured to learn that Senderos did have a loan spell at Everton in 2010. Dyche though never played for Arsenal but is a legend at Chesterfield where he played more than 260 games in his playing days.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.