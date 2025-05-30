Who is Dr Annie Andrews? The no-nonsense woman hitting back at MAGA

Dr Annie Andrews has just dropped a campaign video announcing she's running against Lindsey Graham for U.S. Senate and hitting back at MAGA.

The no nonsense paediatrician launched a scathing attack on Trump's administration saying: "Take a look around, an unelected billionaire is taking a chainsaw to social security, medicare and veterans healthcare, the vaccine denying brain worm guy is gutting our nations healthcare system, the wrestling lady is elbow dropping the department of education, and a guy who can't even organise a text thread is running the department of defence."

Andrews calls out the current Senator Lindsey Graham for voting to elect every one of them despite previously criticising Donald Trump and saying he didn't think he was fit to be President.

