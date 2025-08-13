The Trump administration has suggested that Donald Trump could 'consider' giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Edward Coristine, widely known as 'Big Balls', after he was violently assaulted in Washington DC.

The 19-year-old, who was a prominent figure in Elon Musk’s former DOGE operation, was left bloodied after an attempted carjacking incident which lead to Donald Trump claiming crime in DC was "out of control".

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the U.S. government's highest civilian honour, and is typically presented to individuals, such as Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr, and Mother Teresa, in recognition of a lifetime of significant achievements.

MAGA commentator Benny Johnson asked at a White House press conference Tuesday: “Given the heroic actions of a member of the administration just blocks from this building, will the president consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to ‘Big Balls’?”



Laughing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied: “I haven’t spoken to him about that, but perhaps it’s something he would consider.”

Coristine rose to online prominence — and became something of a cult figure within Elon Musk’s vast fanbase — after a high-profile appearance on Fox News alongside his employer. “Who is Big Balls?” host Jesse Watters asked during the show, to which Corstine quipped: "I am."



When asked about the reason behind the nickname, Coristine claimed he set it as his LinkedIn username and caught the attention of Musk.

