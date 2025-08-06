Donald Trump confuses Kristi Noem for pro golfer in awkward blunder

Video
President Donald Trump had another confused moment at the White House, confusing Kristi Noem with professional golfer Cristie Kerr.
Trump introduced the Secretary of Homeland Security as Cristie Kerr before brushing off the blunder by saying, "Cristie Kerr, do you know who Cristie Kerr is? She’s a friend of mine, great golfer."
Trump quickly pivoted back to introducing his Cabinet on stage before signing an executive order to create a task force for the 2028 Summer Olympic games.
