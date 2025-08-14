Jason Kelce gets emotional as Taylor Swift talks about brother Travis

Jason Kelce appeared to be tearing up on the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast as Taylor Swift described his brother Travis as a "human exclamation point".

The singer described the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as "a vibe booster, in everyone's life that he's in".

Swift made her podcast debut on boyfriend Travis's podcast New Heights and announced her 12th album, The Life of Showgirl.

Fans were also treated to personal stories about how the two met and started dating, as well as Swift's post tour hobbies including making sourdough bread.

