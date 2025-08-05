Watch the trailer for Hulu's brand new, potentially divisive dating show, Are you my first? in which self-described virgins look for a partner to have sex with for the first time.

Hosted by Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the group will embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey, packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find “the one”.

A British versioned aired on Channel 4 earlier this year and was met with mixed reviews, with some saying it felt exploitative and others praising the open and honest conversations about the taboo subject.

One user on X said, "I find it so bizarre everyone is so vulnerable and it’s just a bit strange.. #virginisland"

It's unknown yet whether this version will feature sex therapists to coach them through some of their intimacy issues like the British show, some are waiting for marriage for religious reasons, or whether they'll be left to their own devices.

Are You My First? Season 1 is set to premiere August 18, on Hulu and Disney+.

