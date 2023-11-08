The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards, says that actor has 'changed his tune' over their daughter doing OnlyFans now he's had a glimpse of her bank balance.

Now-19-year-old, Sami, got her father's public disapproval when she began posting content on the adult subscription site shortly after turning 18.

“He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house,” the Real Housewives star told Bethenny Frankel on the Just B podcast.

Sami herself had admitted she's 'never felt better' about herself since beginning the venture.