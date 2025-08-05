Watch Mike Flood get viciously booed in epic take down at Nebraska town hall

Representative Mike Flood was overwhelmingly booed at his recent town hall in Nebraska after lacklustre responses to his constituents questions regarding the "big beautiful bill" and immigration.

One person asked, “How much does it cost for fascism? How much do the taxpayers have to pay for a fascist country?” gaining a huge applause from others in the crowd.

Flood responded by saying this is what the American people voted for, and that he truly believes the bill will help, before members of the public erupted in chants of "tax the rich".

