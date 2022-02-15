An increasing amount of Americans are struggling to find love

x
Video
An increased amount of Americans are struggling to find love as evidenced by research.
According to a general social survey in 2021, 26 per cent of Americans aged 18 and older said they didn’t partake in sexual activity once last year.
And in another study by the Pew Research Center, 62 per cent of Americans aged 25 to 64 were married or shared a living space with a partner.
