Chilling political ad shows what it's like when abortion is illegal

California rep Eric Swalwell has released a powerful video showing the harrowing reality of how the US would be if women were arrested for having abortions.

“As a former prosecutor, I’ve given a lot of thought about what it will look like for women as the MAGA abortion bans are enforced,” the video's YouTube description reads.

“#LockHerUp illustrates what’s at stake this November for the women we love.”

In the clip, a family eats dinner, before two police officers arrest the woman and her husband for carrying out a termination.

