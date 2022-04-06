Russian Ministry of Defence claims Ukrainians 'staged' deaths

Just days after the streets of Bucha, Ukraine, were found littered with the dead bodies of civilians, Russia has come out to say that Ukraine is at fault.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the Bucha massacre “another hoax by the Kyiv regime for the Western media," while a spokesperson for their Ministry of Defence referred to the atrocity as a "staged filming" for "further distribution through western media."

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.