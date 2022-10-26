Three times Liz Truss wore the same £180 dress in different colours

In Liz Truss' short time as prime minister, one thing remained consistent: her dresses.

In fact, she wore the same £180 Karen Millen dress in different colours at least three times at various public appearances.

The dress, which comes in eight colours (Truss' choices are sold out), was worn in blue during her first head-to-head TV debate against Rishi Sunak, in red during her first official speech as prime minister at the Tory party conference, and in green for her final exit speech following her resignation.

