People are cringing at the moment Marjorie Taylor Greene was called out in a DOGE sub committee meeting for showing a doctored photo of a witness.

USA Fencing chairman Damien Lehfeldt posted a selfie on Instagram, in which he appeared to be holding up his middle finger, in the build up to a hearing on keeping men out of women's sports.

Lehfeldt has since shown the full photo of him holding up a peace sign which had been cropped on the Instagram story.

Representative Melanie Stansbury called out MTG in the meeting, claiming she was misrepresenting the witness.

