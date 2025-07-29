Trump takes brutal swipe at 'nasty' London mayor Sadiq Khan in now-viral clip

Yet another awkward moment on Trump's visit to Scotland has gone viral, after the president of the United States took a swipe at mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, whilst Sir Keir Starmer sat beside him, visibly uncomfortable.

Trump ranted, “I’m not a fan of your mayor, I think he’s done a terrible job … a nasty person", in the comments made on 28 July.

Starmer looked visibly uncomfortable before awkwardly laughing and saying, “He’s a friend of mine, actually.”

Since the president's scathing statements a spokesperson for the London mayor has said, "Sadiq is delighted that president Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world.

“He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer.

“Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency.”

