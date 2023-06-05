Eerie clip showing just how deep the ocean is has left people with the creeps

A graphic video showing just how deep the ocean really goes is giving people the creeps.

Posted on YouTube by MetaBall Studios, the video keeps going down and down in the water, to the likes of the Titanic wreck (which sits at 3700m below the surface), and even the level at which Mount Everest would be completely drowned.

However, it has nothing on the Pacific Ocean's Challenger Deep (the deepest part of the ocean), which is around 11,000m down.

Scary stuff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters