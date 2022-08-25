Matt Smith still in physio for House of the Dragon injury

Matt Smith has revealed he's still in physio for an injury he sustained while filming House of the Dragon.

The Dr Who star says it was a helmet responsible for his dodgy neck - an accessory he's wearing plenty of in the show so far.

"Hit the disc in my neck in Portugal. It’s f*****g pain in the neck — literally, metaphorically and physically," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I’m actually waiting to go into the physio right now after this to do some work on it. But, you know, it’s all part of the process, on some level."



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.