Prince Harry claims William 'screamed' at him in meeting about royal exit

Prince Harry claims that his brother William 'screamed' and 'shouted' at him during an emergency meeting called by the late Queen to discuss his exit from the royal family.

The Duke made the revelations during Volume II of the 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix documentary, where he was given 'five options' about 'Megxit'.

"It became very quickly that that goal [leaving] was not up for discussion or debate", he says. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.